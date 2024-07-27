Natixis Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,234 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

