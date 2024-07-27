Natixis Grows Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Natixis grew its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 1,333,333.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Vimeo were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vimeo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

