Natixis Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 165.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $80.39 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

