Natixis Invests $166,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.