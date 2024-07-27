Natixis Invests $191,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $45,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 79,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Insmed Stock Up 0.1 %

INSM stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.