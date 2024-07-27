Natixis Makes New $502,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

