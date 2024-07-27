Natixis Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,084 shares of company stock worth $30,616,734. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

