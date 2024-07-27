Natixis Purchases Shares of 1,853 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

