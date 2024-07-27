Natixis Purchases Shares of 6,558 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

