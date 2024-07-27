Natixis Purchases Shares of 6,558 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
