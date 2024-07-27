Natixis Sells 733 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Natixis decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ASML were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $888.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200 day moving average is $943.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

