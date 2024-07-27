New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.7 %

NYCB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Citigroup increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.