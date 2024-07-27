Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,323,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

