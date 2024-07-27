Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nexalin Technology Stock Up 6.0 %

NXL opened at $1.24 on Friday. Nexalin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 3,088.12% and a negative return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

