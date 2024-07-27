NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.55. 3,504,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,678,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 108,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.