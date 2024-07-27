NFT Reaches Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,811.74 or 0.99986722 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00071553 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

