Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.0 days.
Nichias Stock Performance
NICFF stock remained flat at $22.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Nichias has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $22.86.
About Nichias
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nichias
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.