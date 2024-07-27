Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.0 days.

Nichias Stock Performance

NICFF stock remained flat at $22.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Nichias has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

