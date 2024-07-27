Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.3 billion-$90.3 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,059. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

