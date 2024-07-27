Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $158,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,579.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.95. 234,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,252. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.