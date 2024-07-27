Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Up 5.0 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

