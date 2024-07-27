Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

