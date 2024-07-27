Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 108,203 shares during the period. Mayport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,095,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 798,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 178,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

