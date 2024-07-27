Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $10.95. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 124,551 shares.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.