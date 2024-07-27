Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $10.95. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 124,551 shares.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

