Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 56.0% in July

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NAN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.28. 52,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

