Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 56.0% in July

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NAN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.28. 52,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.52.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
