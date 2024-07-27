nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.