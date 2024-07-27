NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $106.30 and last traded at $113.06. Approximately 188,516,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 455,858,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.25.

Specifically, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,720,723 shares of company stock valued at $567,785,741. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.59.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

