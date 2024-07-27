NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $271.00 at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $271.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $253.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after acquiring an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

