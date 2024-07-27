Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Health Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 13,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Odyssey Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Odyssey Health Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

