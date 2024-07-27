OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,023. OFS Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.37%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

