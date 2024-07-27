Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after buying an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Olin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,897,000 after buying an additional 384,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Olin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Olin by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after buying an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $76,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,720. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

