OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

OPBK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 269,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

