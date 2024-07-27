Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,037,484 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 293,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,834. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Open Text from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.20.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

