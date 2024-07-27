OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OptiNose Stock Up 2.8 %

OptiNose stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 156,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.12.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. Analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $56,325.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,933 shares of company stock worth $217,636. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,246,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

