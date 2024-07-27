O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY24 guidance to $40.75-$41.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 40.750-41.250 EPS.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $17.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,110.31. 549,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,880. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,021.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,046.13.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

