Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues Earnings Results

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Orion Group Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ORN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $280.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

