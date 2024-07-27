Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 320.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,413. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
