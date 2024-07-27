Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 320.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,413. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

