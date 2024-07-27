Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.85-3.90 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

View Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.