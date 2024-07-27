Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.85-3.90 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.48. 2,466,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

