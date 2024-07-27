PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

