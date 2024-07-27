Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 196.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PKG traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.00. 745,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $199.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.