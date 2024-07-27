PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.