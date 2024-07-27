Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 23,540,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 55,210,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,726,313. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

