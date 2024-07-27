Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.51 million, a PE ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

