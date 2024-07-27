Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 93.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,374,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,843 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $48,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 244,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,814,000 after buying an additional 2,480,570 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 509,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,030,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $38.53.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.