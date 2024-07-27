Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kintegral Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $3,450,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 45.3% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

