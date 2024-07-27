Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.52

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.52 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 166.82 ($2.16). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.16), with a volume of 1,197 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.37. The stock has a market cap of £52.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,192.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

