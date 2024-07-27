PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 10,978,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,413,831. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

