PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 10,979,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,910,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.91%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

