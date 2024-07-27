Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $3.83. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 3,080 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

