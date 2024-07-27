Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -833.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.