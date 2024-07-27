Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

